The Jacksonville Jaguars traded back six spots in the 2024 NFL Draft with the Minnesota Vikings and selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

While Thomas' dream came true, making the NFL and being selected in the first round, his parents, Brian Thomas Sr. and Sandra Johnson stole the show.

A reporter asked Sandra how far the family has come. Instead of a typical response about the struggles and making it to where they are, Sandra trolled the reporter with a witty reply. She answered by saying that the family came from Baton Rouge.

The internet lost it on hearing Sandra's response. Fans thought the reporter was looking for a click-bait, struggled response instead of getting trolled. Nevertheless, fans thought that Sandra's response was perfect.

Here are some reactions from fans:

"Honestly it's a great answer to a stupid question," one fan said.

"They be wanting them sad rags to riches stories and she’s like “aw we just came from Louisiana” haha," another fan wrote.

"This made me laugh. They seem like nice people so I hope the internet is nice…but that’s not normally how it goes lol," another fan said.

More fans stood behind Sandra's reponse, saying that her response was great.

Often times during draft coverage, analysts and reporters talk about upcoming prospects and their struggles. Thomas' parents made sure that the reporter didn't get that story out of them Instead, the internet is talking about the major trolling Sandra gave.

"Technically correct. The best kind of correct," one fan said.

"Mama knew draft coverage has been about dead grandmas and puppies these last five years and said “Nope.”," a fan wrote.

What does Brian Thomas Jr. bring to the table for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Brian Thomas Jr. during 2024 NFL Draft - Round 1

While Brian Thomas Jr.'s parents stole the show during the draft, he may end up being one of the biggest steals of the draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were in need of a playmaker at wide receiver, especially after losing Calvin Ridey this off-season to the Tennessee Titans.

Picking 17th overall, many thought that the Jaguars would select a wide receiver or a cornerback. Instead, they traded pick six picks to pick No. 23 with the Minnesota Vikings while adding a 2024 fifth-round pick and third and fourth-round picks in next year's draft.

Thomas led the FBS in receiving touchdowns last season with 17, and is deep threat for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He joins a receiving core that features Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis as well as offensive weapons Evan Engram and Travis Etienne.

Being a wideout, Thomas Jr. should have a big role in the Jaguars early on in the season.

