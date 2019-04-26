×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NFL 'done messed up' letting Redskins pick Haskins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    26 Apr 2019, 19:14 IST
haskins-dwayne-03032019-getty-ftr.jpg
New Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins is not happy he slid to the Washington Redskins at the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. 

The Ohio State passer was anticipated by many to be the second quarterback off the board after Kyler Murray went first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, but the New York Giants picked Daniel Jones sixth.

Haskins fell out of the top 10, joining the Redskins, but he is now determined to prove his worth in the NFL.

"I'm more motivated than ever, there's a bigger chip on my shoulder," Haskins said. "The league done messed up.

"I'm right down the street, so we're going to do it right this time. So it's crazy."

Haskins only played one season as a starter at Ohio State but completed 70 per cent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions

And Redskins coach Jay Gruden is ready to give the 21-year-old the opportunity to earn the starting job, likely competing against Case Keenum and Colt McCoy.

"Well, if you are a 15th pick of the draft, I think you have to give him the opportunity, without a doubt," Gruden said.

Advertisement

"We feel good about the guys we have in the building, for sure, but when you take a guy in the first round, you have to give him a chance to compete. That's just the way it is, just the way pro football is.

"A quarterback that has performed like he has in one year of playing football is quite astonishing, actually. He's got all the tools to be an exceptional quarterback in pro football.

"Now it's a matter of getting him in the building, get him caught up with the offense, going slow with him.

"We're excited to have him. He's a great kid, great player, very smart. We feel really good where he is as a player, where he's going."

Advertisement
Haskins falls to Redskins in NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
3 Predictions for the 2019 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals to pick the best quarterback, Oakland to land best prospect in the class
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Draft Prospects: Quarterbacks - Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Draft Round 1: Results and Draft Picks
RELATED STORY
Five potential destinations for Josh Rosen after Cardinals pick Kyler Murray
RELATED STORY
Cardinals make Kyler Murray first pick as Giants spring Daniel Jones surprise
RELATED STORY
NFL Draft 2019: Teams with most riding on outcome
RELATED STORY
Top Quarterbacks in the 2019 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Draft Order: Who picks when in the NFL Draft?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us