NFL 'done messed up' letting Redskins pick Haskins

Dwayne Haskins is not happy he slid to the Washington Redskins at the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Ohio State passer was anticipated by many to be the second quarterback off the board after Kyler Murray went first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, but the New York Giants picked Daniel Jones sixth.

Haskins fell out of the top 10, joining the Redskins, but he is now determined to prove his worth in the NFL.

"I'm more motivated than ever, there's a bigger chip on my shoulder," Haskins said. "The league done messed up.

"I'm right down the street, so we're going to do it right this time. So it's crazy."

Now I’m back at home, when I’m in DC they call me moe #httr let’s do this baby!! #DMV @Redskins pic.twitter.com/CH5EB59TxY — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) April 26, 2019

Haskins only played one season as a starter at Ohio State but completed 70 per cent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions

And Redskins coach Jay Gruden is ready to give the 21-year-old the opportunity to earn the starting job, likely competing against Case Keenum and Colt McCoy.

"Well, if you are a 15th pick of the draft, I think you have to give him the opportunity, without a doubt," Gruden said.

"We feel good about the guys we have in the building, for sure, but when you take a guy in the first round, you have to give him a chance to compete. That's just the way it is, just the way pro football is.

"A quarterback that has performed like he has in one year of playing football is quite astonishing, actually. He's got all the tools to be an exceptional quarterback in pro football.

"Now it's a matter of getting him in the building, get him caught up with the offense, going slow with him.

"We're excited to have him. He's a great kid, great player, very smart. We feel really good where he is as a player, where he's going."