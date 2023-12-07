Patriots vs Steelers weather report: How is the weather in Pittsburgh for Week 14 TNF?

As Week 14 of the NFL season gets underway, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots are going in opposite trajectories heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup. While the Steelers remain very much in the running for the postseason, it appears like the Patriots are in the running to get the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Here's the weather forecast and anticipated game conditions for both fantasy football managers and game-attending fans:

Weather report for Patriots vs Steelers

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers game is scheduled for tonight. The game is expected to be played in cool weather, with highs in the upper 30s throughout. There will also be gentle breezes and little or no precipitation. There's hardly much better weather than this in December for an NFL Thursday night game.

The freezing temperature does have a little effect on NFL games, but since this game will take place in temperatures near 40 degrees, it is unlikely that the weather will significantly affect either team's offensive or defensive tactics.

Even if it may already seem apparent, spectators attending the game need to bring a jacket. Wearing your heaviest down jacket or parka will be appropriate since these items are best suited for chilly, wintry weather conditions.

How to watch Steelers vs Patriots in Week 14?

The New England Patriots have only won two games this season, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the running for the AFC playoffs. Following a dull 6-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers last week, Bill Belichick's side has now dropped five straight games and seem to be the poorest team in the AFC.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the game at Acrisure Stadium is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

As usual, the Thursday Night Football game can only be watched on Amazon Prime TV. The broadcast team consists of play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

Fans can use NFL+ to stream live Regular Season and Postseason games on their phones or tablets to watch the TNF game. A seven-day free trial is also available to new customers.

Here are all the details you need to watch Patriots vs. Steelers:

Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

TV: Amazon Prime TV

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Amazon Prime, NFL+, FuboTV