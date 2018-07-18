Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Revis announces retirement from NFL after 11 seasons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    18 Jul 2018, 23:33 IST
darrelle-revis-021617-getty-ftr-us.jpg
Darrelle Revis

Cornerback Darrelle Revis has announced his retirement from the NFL, ending a career that included seven Pro Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl ring.

A first-round pick in 2007, Revis spent time with four different teams but was best known for his time with the New York Jets, where he spent eight of his 11 seasons.

Traded to Tampa Bay in 2013, he spent just one season with the Buccaneers before moving on to New England, helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl the following year.

Revis returned for a second spell at the Jets but finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, who he joined midway through last season on a two-year deal.

Released by the Chiefs in February, the 33-year-old - who finished his career with 29 interceptions, four forced fumbles and two sacks - issued a statement on Twitter to explain his decision to move on from the sport. 

"For the past 11 years, it has truly been an honour to showcase one of my greatest gifts to the world," Revis wrote.

"Today I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League. 

"The game of football has opened doors for me I once thought were nearly impossible to get through. My passion to play the game at an elite level brought fun and excitement to the term "shutdown corner" which was nearly on the verge of extinction.

"Covering some of the toughest assignments in league history was a challenge every Sunday, but also an honour within this game we all love."

He signed off by saying: "I'm excited as to what lies ahead as I pursue new ventures in different industries. Long live Revis Island." 

Omnisport
NEWS
