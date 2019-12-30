Wentz & Eagles 'hungry' for more after clinching NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles star Carson Wentz said the team are "still hungry" after sealing the NFC East title and a wildcard berth on Sunday.

Wentz and the Eagles overcame a mounting injury list to see off the New York Giants 34-17 in their final regular-season game.

After topping NFL rivals the Dallas Cowboys (8-8) last week to seize control in the race for the NFC East and playoffs, the Eagles (9-7) made sure of their postseason place against the Giants.

Wentz, who set a franchise record for single-season completions (388) and became the first quarterback in Eagles history to reach 4,000 yards (4,039), finished 23 of 40 for 289 yards and a touchdown.

After two injury-hit seasons which forced him to miss Philadelphia's triumphant Super Bowl LII showdown in 2018, Wentz told reporters post-game: "I'm just extremely grateful to be healthy and to be playing in this meaningful game.

"And I know the guys are fired up. We're fired up. It was quite the regular season for us, with a lot of ups and downs, and the way we responded late in the year with our backs against the wall, to do what we did and to get to this moment, I think guys are thankful for it. But we're still hungry."

Philadelphia's injuries continue to add up after running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and Brandon Brooks (shoulder) were hurt against the Giants.

The Eagles – who will face either the San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard game – entered the contest without star tight end Zach Ertz due to a rib problem, all three of their original starting receivers, right tackle Lane Johnson and both starting cornerbacks.

"What I love about this football team is how we have stuck together the entire season through all the ups and downs, through all the injuries, we've battled, we've put ourselves in this position to win the NFC East," said head coach Doug Pederson.

"We've done that. But what I see from our players in they're already talking about next week, coming to work this week and preparing for next week, and it just tells me that the guys are in the right frame of mind."