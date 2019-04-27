Winovich a steal for Pats, Broncos reach for Lock - Best & Worst picks of NFL Draft day two

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 27 Apr 2019, 20:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chase Winovich celebrates a win for Michigan

While much of the focus on day two of the NFL Draft was on Josh Rosen's trade to the Miami Dolphins, the team that has dominated their division significantly strengthened their defense.

Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots' selection of Michigan pass rusher Chase Winovich was one of the best of the second day.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers can also be happy with their work, but it is open for debate whether the Denver Broncos did the right thing in trading up for a quarterback.

Here we look at some of the best and worst picks from day two.

"Massachusetts."

"That's the Patriots."



The call and celebration at @wino's draft party. #PatsDraft | NFLN/ESPN/ABC | April 25-27 pic.twitter.com/U5uFLD73Lw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2019

THE BEST

Los Angeles Chargers - Nasir Adderley, Delaware

The Chargers defense just keeps on getting better. After hitting a home run with first-round pick Derwin James last year, they now have another dynamic player at the position to pair with him. Adderley comes from a small school but has demonstrated the range to cover the deep middle and the ball skills to be a consistent playmaker in the secondary.

Green Bay Packers - Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

Advertisement

The Packers have needed production from the tight end position for a long time. Jimmy Graham struggled in his first season with Green Bay last year and Sternberger, who does an excellent job high-pointing the football and is a tough man to bring down after the catch, should take a lot of the strain off the former New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks star. He is a receiving target Aaron Rodgers will come to love.

New England Patriots - Chase Winovich, Michigan

New England have a reason to have confidence in drafting Michigan players (see Brady, Tom) and there is little reason to suggest defensive end Winovich cannot make an immediate impact for them. He brings the athleticism, pass rush moves and the effort to produce right off the bat and help fill the void left by Trey Flowers' departure.



THE WORST

Denver Broncos - Drew Lock, Missouri

Lock was expected to go in the first round by many, but the significant flaws in his game always made that a bemusing thought. Instead he went to the Broncos in the second and it should be a surprise to nobody to see general manager John Elway fall in love with a player with his incredible arm talent. However, Lock has endured regular accuracy issues and has an irritating tendency to stare down his throws. Using draft capital to trade up for him after already giving up a pick to trade for a player past his best in Joe Flacco is an extremely questionable way to build a quarterback room.

Arizona Cardinals - Andy Isabella, Massachusetts

The Cardinals used the pick they got for Josh Rosen to get Kyler Murray a speedy receiver to throw to downfield. Isabella can play on the outside in the slot but, if he cannot curb his issues with drops, this selection will be looked back on as a reach.

Indianapolis Colts - Ben Banogu, TCU

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has done an excellent job in his tenure to this point, but Banogu going in the second was another pick that felt like a reach. He is an outstanding athlete who theoretically should thrive as an edge rusher, but he will struggle to do so if he does not improve his repertoire of pass rush moves and continues to have issues translating his speed into power.