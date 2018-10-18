Sanya Richards-Ross gets rousing welcome in India

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Sanya Richards-Ross, the fastest American woman in the history of 400m, arrived here on Thursday as the ambassador of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM).

The 33-year-old spoke on a variety of topics, ranging from the start of her career to being an ambassador of the half marathon.

"I have been a part of a couple of half marathons before, once was in Argentina. I believe that most of the participants are actual athletes and there is a different feel to the whole surroundings of a raceday. The whole city is also involved, and I really admire the energy and passion that the runners show at the starting line," said Richards-Ross.

The American is considered by many to be one of the most graceful sprinters in recent history and is known as the fastest woman in the history of 400m from USA with her time of 48.70 set at the 2006 IAAF World Cup.

The legendary sprinter says that she is keen on getting involved with more marathons in the coming future, starting with this year's edition of the ADHM.

The winner of three consecutive 4x400m gold medals, also commented on the changing running culture in India.

"India has always produced some good runners and I believe that running has now become a part of the culture here. There are positive changes in the culture as lots of young people are wanting to get involved in track and field events, which is always a good indication of the status of the sport. I am proud to see how running has changes in India and I look forward to seeing more young Indian runners."

The American also had good things to say about her first visit to India.

"This is the first time that I am visiting the country and the hospitality from everyone has been fantastic. Everyone I have met has been so warm, and I was actually surprised to see that people recognized me at the airport. I get a lot of lovely mails from Indian fans which have motivated me through my career," she said.

Sanya Richards-Ross will be involved with the 14th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2018 as the Ambassador as the race day takes place on 21st October, 2018 in New Delhi.

The race takes place on Sunday