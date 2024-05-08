Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic flame to arrive in France

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, the Olympic flame is set to arrive on French soil at the French port of Marseille on May 8, Wednesday, with close to 150,000 people gathering to witness the transfer of the flame.

The flame is currently being carried on a 12-day trip from Greece to Belem, a French trade vessel as it reaches Marseille on Wednesday. It will mark the start of a 12,000-km torch relay across France before it reaches Paris on July 26.

With just 79 days left until the start of the Olympics, the organizers are confident that the first public spectacle to help build excitement after the recent ticketing controversy and security concerns.

“It’s something we’ve been waiting for for a very long time. It’s here. One hundred years after the last Games, the Games are coming home,” Chief organizer Tony Estanguet told reporters on Monday.

The previous editions of the Summer Games in Paris were played in 1900 and 1924. When the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony begins on July 26, it will be the first time the city will be hosting the Games in a century.

1000 boats to accompany the Olympic flame to French soil ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

More than 1000 boats will accompany the Belem’s approach to the harbor and organizers are expecting close to 150,000 people to see the transfer of the flame in Marseille, which will host the sailing events at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The show will come to an end with fireworks and a free concert, which will be telecast live on French TV. Moreover, close to 6,000 security force members are expected to be on duty.

“It’s completely unprecedented for the national police to mobilize so many people on the same day at the same place,” regional police coordinator Cedric Esson told reporters on Monday.

The honor of being the first torchbearer will go to the four-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer Florent Manadou. NBA-winning basketball player Tony Parker and footballer Didier Drogba will be other stars in the parade.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.