Andy and Jamie will play Wimbledon doubles - Judy Murray

Judy Murray is convinced sons Andy and Jamie will play Wimbledon doubles together before the end of their careers.

by Omnisport News 25 Jun 2017, 19:49 IST

Andy and Jamie Murray partnering together

Andy Murray will play doubles at Wimbledon with his brother Jamie before the end of their careers, says mother Judy.



Last year, the pair became the first siblings to be world number one in the singles and doubles, with Andy breaking free of Novak Djokovic's stranglehold on the men's game towards the end of the 2016.

The three-time major champion is preparing for the defence of his Wimbledon title, while Jamie will be among the favourites in the doubles with partner Bruno Soares.

Judy Murray, Great Britain's Fed Cup captain, says her sons – who have paired together on tour and in the Davis Cup before – will continue on their own path for now, but she does foresee a time when they play together at SW19.

"While they are still happy and healthy I think they are quite happy doing their own thing and going their own way," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

"But I'm pretty sure you'll see them playing doubles at Wimbledon together before they end their careers.

"I think they are both as driven as ever to win big titles.

"The grand slams are the biggest prizes in tennis and those are the things every player wants to win."