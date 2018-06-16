Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Andy Murray to make long-awaited return at Queen's

Andy Murray to make long-awaited return at Queen's

Associated Press
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 17:42 IST
27
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray has confirmed he will make his return to competitive tennis at the Queen's Club tournament next week after almost a year out injured and faces Nick Kyrgios in his opening match.

The three-time major winner has not played since last year's Wimbledon due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.

Murray practiced at Queen's on Friday ahead of next week's grass-court Fever-Tree Championships, delayed a decision until Saturday and then told tournament officials he would be there.

"Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play," the tournament said on its official Twitter account.

Murray has a good record against 24th-ranked Kyrgios, winning all five of their meetings.

French Open champion Rafael Nadal withdrew Wednesday from Queen's in an attempt to be ready for Wimbledon.

Queen's is one of the main warmup tournaments for Wimbledon, which begins on July 2.

Andy Murray to play at Queen's Club
RELATED STORY
Murray 'closer' to return, targets Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Fever Tree Championships 2018 preview: 4 things to watch...
RELATED STORY
Murray expected to return at Rosmalen Grass Court...
RELATED STORY
Murray withdraws from Rosmalen
RELATED STORY
Murray still hopeful for Wimbledon with comeback 'getting...
RELATED STORY
10 things you didn’t know about Andy Murray
RELATED STORY
Judy Murray – 5 things you didn't know about the woman...
RELATED STORY
ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal leads Roger Federer by 100...
RELATED STORY
Recovering Murray commits to Rosmalen return in June
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us