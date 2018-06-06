Daksh, Ruma topple top seeds to enter last four

Pune, Jun 6 (PTI) Daksh Agarwal and Ruma Gaikaiwari upset top seeds to enter the semifinal of the boys and girls singles event at the MSLTA KPIT - Arun Wakankar Memorial ATF Asian under 14 Series Tennis Tournament today.

In the the boys quarterfinal, fifth-seeded Agarwal outplayed top-seeded Shivam Kadam 6-3, 6-0 while in another upset under 12 national champion Manas Dhamne upset fourth-seeded Nithis Nallusamy 7-6(5),2-6,6-1.

Omaansh Saharia continued the upset spree in the boys singles, accounting for second seed Krishang Raghuvanshi 7-5, 6-3 to make it to the last four.

Third seed Anargha Ganguly was the lone seed to survive as he outplayed Manuel Josh of Great Britain 6-1, 6-2.

In the girls singles, Pune girl and wild card Ruma created the biggest upset of the day by knocking out top seed Pari Singh 3-6,6-2,6-4 to make it to the semifinal round.

Veda Prapurna , Shruti Ahlawat and Sonal Patil were the other girls to make it to the last four stage in the girls singles.

The results (Quarter finals):

Boys Under 14: Daksh Agarwal (IND)(5) bt Shivam Kadam(IND)(1) 6-3, 6-0; Manas Dhamne (IND) bt Nithis Nallusamy (IND)(4) 7-6(5),2-6,6-1; Omaansh Saharia (IND) bt Krishang Raghuvanshi (IND)(2) 7-5, 6-3; Anargha Ganguly (IND)(3) bt Manuel Josh(GBR)(6) 6-1, 6-2.

Girls under 14: Ruma Gaikaiwari (IND) bt Pari Singh(IND)(1) 3-6,6-2,6-4; Veda Prapurna (IND)(4) bt Nandini Dixit(IND)(5) 6-3, 6-1; Shruti Ahlawat (IND)(3) bt Abinaya Sweeton(CAN)(6) 6-1, 6-0: Sonal Patil(IND) bt (WC)Saina Deshpande(USA) 6-2, 6-3