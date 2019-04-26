×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Defending champ Pliskova dumped out in Stuttgart

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    26 Apr 2019, 03:26 IST
KarolinaPliskova - cropped
Karolina Pliskova at the Stuttgart Open

Karolina Pliskova's Stuttgart Open title defence fell at the first hurdle on Thursday as she lost to Victoria Azarenka.

Pliskova had won in Germany 12 months ago and, as fourth seed, received a bye through the first round this time, but she let an early lead slip in the late match on Centre Court.

The Czech star claimed the first set but was pegged back in the second, before a tense third looked to be going the distance until Azarenka nudged in front.

Azarenka's 4-6 6-3 6-4 triumph sees her book a date with Anett Kontaveit. The eighth seed beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Anastasija Sevastova came out on top in a break-heavy match with Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-3, meaning she plays Petra Kvitova next.

Kvitova can no longer become world number one this week, however, after the top-ranked Naomi Osaka defeated Hsieh Su-wei, setting up a clash with Donna Vekic.

Vekic saw off Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.

Angelique Kerber and Kiki Bertens are set to meet on Friday after downing Andrea Petkovic and Belinda Bencic respectively in the last 16.

Advertisement

At the Istanbul Cup, Petra Martic battled back from a set down to defeat Ana Bogdan 4-6 7-5 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic, Marketa Vondrousova and Veronika Kudermetova all also advanced in Turkey on Thursday.

Advertisement
Kvitova eases through in Stuttgart, Istanbul seeds tumble
RELATED STORY
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Stuttgart: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Pliskova to lead Czechs in Fed Cup after Kvitova pulls out
RELATED STORY
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2019: Preview and draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix: Azarenka overcomes stiff challenge from Zvonareva in straight sets
RELATED STORY
Sharapova comeback delayed after Stuttgart withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Halep withdraws from Stuttgart Open with hip injury
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Osaka blitzed by Bencic
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Bencic marches into semifinal with victory over Pliskova in three sets
RELATED STORY
1 point away, Serena stunned by Pliskova at Australian Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us