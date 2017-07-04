Evans deserves his suspension, says Murray

Dan Evans has been criticised by Great Britain team-mate Andy Murray for breaking doping rules at a pivotal time in his tennis career.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 13:48 IST

Andy Murray had little sympathy for Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Dan Evans after the 27-year-old tested positive for cocaine in April.

Evans - who helped win the Davis Cup with Murray in 2015 - announced the news to reporters last month, with the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme confirming the positive test came on April 24 "in association with his participation in the Barcelona Open".

The world number 57 is provisionally suspended for Wimbledon pending determination of his case, and could face a lengthy ban.

He will not get much compassion from Murray, though, who believes Evans only has himself to blame.

"Yeah, [it] will be a difficult time for him," Murray told a post-match media conference after Monday's victory over Alexander Bublik in the first round at the All England Club.

"But, you know, he put himself in that position. The rules are very clear. He broke those rules, and deserves his suspension.

"However long that's going to be, I don't know. But it's going to be a pretty long, long period, I'd imagine.

"In what was looking like going to be the best few years of his career, he got himself into a position to play in all the big events. He's going to have a few years away from the game now.

"You make your decisions. He's obviously made a really, really bad one there."