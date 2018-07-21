Federer will struggle away from Wimbledon - Henman

Roger Federer after his Wimbledon loss to Kevin Anderson

Tim Henman believes Roger Federer will find it difficult to win another grand slam other than Wimbledon.

Federer missed out on a record-extending ninth title at the All England Club as he suffered a shock defeat to Kevin Anderson, who came back from two sets down to prevail in the quarter-finals.

The Swiss tasted glory at the Australian Open in January as he successfully defended the title to win a 20th grand slam.

Despite that success, Henman finds it tough see the 36-year-old Federer prevailing again at a major on a surface other than grass, which is most suited to his aggressive approach.

Former world number four, a four-time semi-finalist at Wimbledon, told Omnisport: "I think it'll be hard for him away from grass courts.

"I think just as he gets older then the movement is probably the one element that becomes harder and harder but I still think come Wimbledon next year, because it's grass and he is the most attacking player, I still think he'll have a great shot, as long as he stays injury free and we all know the older you get the harder that becomes."

While Federer has continued to excel in Melbourne and at Wimbledon in the latter years of his career, his sole French Open crown came in 2009 and it is a decade since his last triumph at the US Open.

Federer will attempt to end the latter drought at Flushing Meadows, with the final slam of the year starting on August 27.



