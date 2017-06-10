French Open 2017 final preview: Simona Halep wants to finish what she started

It's time for the women's singles final at the French Open!

Halep is a former finalist here, losing to Maria Sharapova in 2014

Finals already? Yes indeed! After last night’s blockbuster semi-final men’s clashes follows what promises to be a firework filled women’s clash! Romanian third seed Simona Halep has been the favourite to win the women’s singles since the tournament began, and it’s really not hard to see why. The 25-year-old is a former finalist at Roland Garros – in 2014, when Maria Sharapova won her second title.

The talented Halep looked to have her back to the wall in the semi-finals against second seed Karolina Pliskova, but came back miraculously in the final set – saving two match points along the way. If that isn’t proof of her fighting spirit...

Her opponent Jelena Ostapenko on the other hand, is quite the competitor. The much-younger Latvian is only 20 and does not have much Grand Slam experience – this is her biggest run at a Major, any major, and beat three big names – most recently among them Swiss ace Timea Bacsinszky – and Caroline Wozniacki and Sam Stosur before her.

Ostapenko started off well with quick wins over Olympic gold winner Monica Puig and the experienced Lesia Tsurenko, but had tough fights after. Despite this, the 20-year-old has managed to play consistently and confidently, and not been cowed down by her opponents’ relative ranking, experience – or anything, honestly.

Her biggest weapon is her confidence, we think, and that will go a long way against a big player like Halep. Both women have displayed the utmost self-belief from match points down to take turnaround wins, so this definitely will not be a one-sided affair – that is for certain.

Almost ousted by #5 seed and another title favourite, Elina Svitolina in the quarters, Halep has more than resurrected herself. The Romanian ace more than proved she was a title contender with a solid fight against Sharapova in 2014 – and it is now her time again, we think.

While we expect this one to go to Simona Halep, it will be a hard-battled win – much like Halep is used to.

Prediction: Simona Halep in three sets