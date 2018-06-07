French Open Diary: Money talks after Sharapova exit, Clijsters can still cut it

A cameo appearance in Billions was not a sign of things to come for Maria Sharapova, who did not appreciate a 5am alarm call.

Maria Sharapova during her loss to Garbine Muguruza

Maria Sharapova's press conference was loaded with money talk after her French Open exit and Kim Clijsters showed practice makes perfect at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Garbine Muguruza cashed in on a lacklustre display from the Russian to win a one-sided quarter-final in Paris 6-2 6-1.

Sharapova, the five-time grand slam champion, also discussed her appearance in United States television drama Billions and was asked about why she shot down the Forbes list of the 100 richest athletes as she prepared to pick up another big pay cheque.

Clijsters, Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe were among the legends rolling back the years at Roland Garros.

Catch up on the action on a day which was cut short due to the rain in our diary...

SHARAPOVA ON THE MONEY

Sharapova had to rise early to make a guest cameo playing tennis alongside Damian Lewis and John Malkovich in season three of the hit show Billions, but said that was not a sign of things to come.

"I don't like 5am call times, I like sleep," the smiling Russian said. "But I happened to be in New York during that time, and I was asked to be on it.

"And I enjoy watching the show, so I guess it's not a bad way to start your day, right? With those two great actors. But, no, I don't think it's something - you won't see too much of that from me in the future."

The wealthy former world number one gave a candid answer when asked about the fact there were no women listed in Forbes' recently published century of richest athletes.

"Do you believe in that list?" she replied to the reporter. "I think my answer to that is I don't take those lists very seriously."

CLIJSTERS AS COMPETITIVE AS EVER

Four-time major champion Clijsters was out on the new Court 18 early for her doubles match against Marion Bartoli and Navratilova.

The Belgian was as intense as ever during a practice session along with playing partner Nathalie Tauziat long before their opponents arrived.

Clijsters' preparation paid off, as they won the second-round legends match 6-1 6-2 in only 44 minutes.

McEnroe was also out for a hit before he and Cedric Pioline beat Sergi Bruguera and Younes El Aynaoui in straight sets.

HALEP STRAGHT TO THE POINT

Simona Halep made a nightmare start to her quarter-final with Angelique Kerber before hitting back to win in three sets.

The world number one lost the first four games on Court Philippe Chatrier and had a simple explanation for how she turned it around.

Asked what the wrong and right tactics were, the top seed said: "The wrong tactic was that I missed everything. And the right tactic was that I didn't miss anymore."