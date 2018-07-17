Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kelly Clarkson to serve as headline act at US Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
88   //    17 Jul 2018, 02:10 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Kelly Clarkson will headline opening night at the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Monday the Grammy Award winner will perform at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Aug. 27.

This is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open in the professional era, which began in 1968. The Grand Slam event moved from Forest Hills to Flushing Meadows in 1978.

Clarkson recently released her eighth studio album, "Meaning of Life." The Texas-born singer has worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles.

USTA President Katrina Adams calls it an honor to have "such a talented performer join us in this very special year."

The opening-night ceremony will include former U.S. Open champions.

