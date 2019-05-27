×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kvitova out of French Open with arm injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    27 May 2019, 15:06 IST
Kvitovacropped
World number six Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open ahead of her opening match on Monday due to an arm injury.

Two-time grand slam champion Kvitova had been due to face Sorana Cirstea in the first round, but she announced her "really tough decision" just hours before she was due on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The world number six retired from her last-16 match at the Internazionali d'Italia earlier this month and revealed on Monday she had been playing through pain in recent weeks.

A scan on Sunday confirmed the Czech star would need to skip Roland Garros.

Kvitova post on Twitter: "I'm so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros.

"I've had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and, last night, an MRI confirmed a grade two tear, which unfortunately could get a lot worse if I play today.

"Two years ago, I made my comeback here at Roland Garros, so I'm truly sad not to be able to play here this year.

"It is a really tough decision to make, but I wish the tournament all the best for a successful event and can't wait to be back in 2020."

Advertisement

Kvitova's best performance at the French Open saw her reach the semi-finals in 2012, where she lost to eventual champion Maria Sharapova.

The 29-year-old was the victim of a career-threatening knife attack in late 2016 but returned to the court and reached the Australian Open final - her first in a major since the incident - earlier this year.

Advertisement
Halep withdraws from Stuttgart Open with hip injury
RELATED STORY
Osaka and Serena set for French Open quarters clash
RELATED STORY
5 Rising Stars of French Open 2019
RELATED STORY
Petra Kvitova attacked: Tennis players who were victims of criminal violence
RELATED STORY
French Open: Renovations of the courts continues ahead of the 2019 French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: What is at stake for 'Big 3' and Dominic Thiem
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem – Will French Open 2019 see the Prince dethrone the King of Clay?
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal at 2019 French Open: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams at 2019 French Open: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Kvitova eases through in Stuttgart, Istanbul seeds tumble
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us