Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette

Date: April 26, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette preview

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Magda Linette in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Sabalenka has made a decent start to the season so far by chalking up 15 wins from 20 matches and securing a sensational title triumph in the Australian Open. She also managed a runner-up finish in Brisbane, but was eliminated in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships by Donna Vekic.

The Belarusian will enter Madrid on the back of a quarterfinal finish in the Stuttgart Open. She began her campaign by beating Paula Badosa in the second round, but couldn't get against Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals, losing 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Magda Linette, meanwhile, has made a modest start to the season by collecting 10 wins from 21 matches. She recorded a runner-up finish in the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole and also reached the third round of the Charleston Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

The 32-year-old began her campaign in Madrid with a win against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Despite losing the first set, she outlasted the Italian in two hours and 10 minutes, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Linette 3-0. She defeated her most recently at the 2023 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka Magda Linette

Odds will be updated once they are released.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette prediction

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Sabalenka and Linette in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka has been inconsistent since capturing her second Major title in Melbourne. She will be determined to regroup quickly and prepare well ahead of next month's French Open. The Belarusian is arguably the most powerful hitter on the women's tour and can be difficult to stop once she finds her rhythm during matches.

Linette, meanwhile, rediscovered her form form in Rouen last week. She's made a promising start to the clay season, but will need to improve further to challenge higher ranked players on tour. The Pole has a versatile all-around game but lacks the killer instinct to convert most of her chances.

Ultimately, the player who executes their strategy well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their form this season and records at the Madrid Open, Sabalenka should be able to secure a win here.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.