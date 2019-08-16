Murray condemns Kyrgios' costly meltdown

World number 27 Nick Kyrgios

Andy Murray has condemned Nick Kyrgios' latest costly meltdown at the Western & Southern Open and hopes his close friend can "figure it out".

The temperamental Australian swore at Fergus Murphy and called him the worst umpire in the game during a second-round defeat against Karen Khachanov, less than a fortnight after winning the Citi Open in Washington.

Kyrgios also smashed two rackets in an off-court outburst as he lost his cool in Cincinnati on Wednesday, the unruly behaviour costing him fines amounting to $113,000 (£93,254).

Murray said the world number 27 was out of order and hopes he can change his ways.

The Briton told BBC Sport: "It wasn't good, and I felt for Fergus as he shouldn't have to put up with that.

"I chatted to [Kyrgios] a little bit [on Wednesday] night after the match.

"It's obviously up to him, and I think for the most part a couple of weeks ago in Washington, he did a good job of helping himself and using the crowd.

"But obviously this week, he went back to what he was doing before. You just hope he will figure it out, because a week like in Washington is really good for tennis, but [Wednesday] night isn't.

"Hopefully he gets it figured out."