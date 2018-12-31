×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Murray toasts end of 's***' year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    31 Dec 2018, 20:12 IST
Murraycropped
Andy Murray, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Rafael Nadal

While the likes of Novak Djokovic might have been wishing 2018 would never end, Andy Murray was celebrating the end of a miserable 12 months on New Year's Eve.

Three-time grand slam champion Murray started the year by undergoing hip surgery in Melbourne, but ended it in more positive spirits back in Australia.

Murray played just 12 matches last season as he struggled to return to full fitness and and was ready to toast the end of a forgettable year ahead of his comeback on New Year's Day.

The Brit, who will face James Duckworth at the Brisbane International on the first day of 2019, posted a pictured of himself with bottles of bubbly and beer on Instagram and wrote: "Celebrating the end of 2018. What a s*** year that was!"

Former world number one Murray will be hoping to serve up champagne moments on court over the coming months.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Murray announces intention to end season early
RELATED STORY
Murray brings season to an end with China Open withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Murray still troubled by hip problem
RELATED STORY
Light at the end of the tunnel? - Murray shares...
RELATED STORY
WTA Year-End Review 2018 Part 2
RELATED STORY
WTA Year-End Review 2018 Part 1
RELATED STORY
2008: The year that first poked holes in Roger Federer's...
RELATED STORY
Murray: I want to go out on my own terms
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 longest Australian Open matches
RELATED STORY
Top 10 tennis coaches of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us