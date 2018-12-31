Murray toasts end of 's***' year

Andy Murray, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Rafael Nadal

While the likes of Novak Djokovic might have been wishing 2018 would never end, Andy Murray was celebrating the end of a miserable 12 months on New Year's Eve.

Three-time grand slam champion Murray started the year by undergoing hip surgery in Melbourne, but ended it in more positive spirits back in Australia.

Murray played just 12 matches last season as he struggled to return to full fitness and and was ready to toast the end of a forgettable year ahead of his comeback on New Year's Day.

The Brit, who will face James Duckworth at the Brisbane International on the first day of 2019, posted a pictured of himself with bottles of bubbly and beer on Instagram and wrote: "Celebrating the end of 2018. What a s*** year that was!"

Former world number one Murray will be hoping to serve up champagne moments on court over the coming months.