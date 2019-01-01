×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nadal not focused on top ranking

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    01 Jan 2019, 12:09 IST
RafaelNadal - Cropped
Spaniard Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal insisted regaining the number one ranking was not a focus as he prepares for a competitive return at the Brisbane International.

The Spanish star endured a difficult 2018, playing just nine tournaments before undergoing ankle surgery in November.

Nadal finished the year with a 45-4 win-loss record and five titles, ending up second to Novak Djokovic in the rankings.

But the 17-time grand slam champion said returning to the top was not a target of his this year.

"It's not my goal. My goal is just be happy doing what I am doing and be competitive all the ways that I'm playing," Nadal told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I want to feel myself competitive every day that I am on court and I want to keep fighting for the things that really make me feel alive, for the things that motivate me.

"If I play like I played last year, I played so well all the tournaments that I played, and at the end I have a chance, fantastic.

"Of course I prefer to be number one than be number two and I prefer to be number two than number five, that's obvious, but my main goal is stay healthy, stay happy and try to play as long as possible."

Advertisement

Nadal is set to play his first competitive match since September when he faces either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday.

While the 32-year-old offered no guarantees he would be ready, Nadal hopes to take his place as expected.

"I hope so. That's why I'm here," he said.

"If I really thought that I would not play here, it would be difficult for me to be here, to be around, to be in front of you today. But as I said, I don't want to make steps back, I want to make steps forward and for me the main thing is to do things the better way possible to stay healthy.

"My hope and my goal of course is to be on court on Thursday and to be on court with a positive feeling."

Omnisport
NEWS
Men's Tennis: 5 Lesser known records of Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Zverev and Khachanov, not Federer and Nadal, will...
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros: An ongoing fairytale
RELATED STORY
10 Interesting Facts about Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Top 5 finals between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters; will lose No. 1 ranking
RELATED STORY
Top 5 encounters between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal 
RELATED STORY
Do not write off Rafael Nadal just yet
RELATED STORY
Top 3 emerging tennis players of 2018
RELATED STORY
Djokovic aiming to take No. 1 ranking from Nadal in Paris
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us