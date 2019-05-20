Nadal overtakes Federer's top-10 streak

Rafael Nadal in action in Rome

Rafael Nadal has now occupied a place in the world's top 10 for 735 consecutive weeks, passing Roger Federer for the second-longest streak in the history of the ATP rankings.

Nadal made a statement on Sunday ahead of defending his French Open title in Paris, despatching Novak Djokovic 6-0 4-6 6-1 in the Internazionali d'Italia final.

The victory ended his wait for a first tournament win in 2019, the Spaniard having underwhelmed on clay so far this year, losing semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

But the 11-time Roland Garros champion made light work of the current world number one in Rome, even though he was taken to three sets.

There was further good news on Monday for Nadal, who has been ensconced inside the top 10 since April 25, 2005.

He has overtaken Federer on the all-time list when it comes to appearances in consecutive weeks, with only Jimmy Connors (789) left ahead of him on the all-time list.

Today, @RafaelNadal begins his 735th consecutive week in Top 10, passing @RogerFederer for 2nd-longest streak since #ATP Rankings began in 1973 (@JimmyConnors 789).



Nadal has been ranked in Top 10 every week since 25 April 2005 -- 1 day after he won 1st of 11 @BcnOpenBS titles. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) May 20, 2019