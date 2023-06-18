"Have one in the doubles, preferably with Pete Sampras" - When 18-year-old Serena Williams requested for wildcard to appear in men's tournament

Serena Williams once requested for a wildcard for a men's tournament in Stuttgart.

The year was 1999 and Williams had just won the US Open by beating Martina Hingis in the final. Shortly after turning 18, the American attempted to enter the now-defunct Eurocard Open in Stuttgart and wrote a letter to the tournament's director Markus Gunthardt.

As reported by The Independent, Williams wrote in the letter that while she would be attending school during the course of the tournament, she would leave early in order to compete in matches. The-then teenager also said that she would like a wildcard for the doubles tournament if she couldn't get one for the singles event, adding that Pete Sampras would be her preferred partner.

"Markus, it would be of extreme delight if you would grant me - Serena - a wild card into your tournament, the `Eurocard Open', in Stuttgart, Germany. During the tournament I will be attending school, but will quickly leave to be a part of the tournament," Williams wrote.

"If a wild card in singles is not available, I would love also to have one in the doubles - preferably with Pete Sampras, or whoever else desires to play by my side. I am sure they will win with me," she added.

Serena Williams' request was expectedly denied, with ATP spokesperson Nicola Arzani claiming that she would not be able to compete as she was a woman, thus not a member of the ATP.

“She would have to be a member of the ATP to take part in an ATP tournament. But Serena Williams can’t be a member of the ATP because she is a woman. That answers everything," Arzani said.

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles throughout her career

Serena Williams after her final match at the US Open

Serena Williams enjoyed a brilliant career that cemented her status as a tennis legend. The American won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which is the most by any woman in the Open Era. Only Margaret Court has won more Majors than her with 24 to her name. Williams also won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, 14 of which came in women's doubles and two in mixed doubles.

Apart from her Major wins, she also won four Olympic gold medals, with one in singles and three in doubles. The American retired from tennis last season, with the US Open being her final tournament. She reached the third round of the Grand Slam before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

