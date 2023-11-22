"Now to enjoy family" - Rafael Nadal pens heartfelt note to Pablo Andujar as he retires from tennis after final match in Valencia

Rafael Nadal penned a heartfelt note to Pablo Andujar on the occasion of his retirement from professional tennis.

Andujar played the last match of his career at the Copa Faulcombridge Challenger tournament in Valencia. He suffered a 3-6, 2-6 first-round defeat against compatriot Martin Landaluce on Tuesday (November 21).

Taking to social media, Nadal congratulated the fellow Spaniard on his career and expressed hopes of meeting soon.

"See you soon Pablo. Congratulations on your whole career and now to enjoy family and so many things in life," the Spaniard wrote on his Instagram stories.

The Spaniard's Instagram story on Tuesday

Andujar also received well wishes from the Rafa Nadal Acadamy, with whom the Spaniard has kept a close relationship. The Academy expressed delight in being part of the 37-year-old's last match.

"Today this hug is not only given to you by @martin_landalucee. We give it to you, ALL of us, in gratitude for a great professional career. Congratulations @pabloandujaroficial for everything you have achieved and overcome. We are glad to have been part of your last game. Now, to continue enjoying the family. When you come to Mallorca... here is your house," they wrote on Instagram.

Landaluce, who is also part of the Academy, was seen emotional after the match. He advanced to the second round in Valencia, where he will face Daniel Rincon.

Pablo Andujar has won four ATP titles and achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 32 in July 2015. His best result at Grand Slams came in 2019, when he reached the fourth round of the US Open. His most recent title came at the 2018 Grand Prix Hassan II.

Rafael Nadal hits the court with coach Carlos Moya ahead of expected comeback in 2024

The Spaniard in action at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal recently hit the court with his coach Carlos Moya ahead of his much-anticipated comeback on tour in 2024.

The Spaniard has been on the sidelines since picking up an injury at the 2023 Australian Open. He sustained a hip injury for which he underwent an arthroscopic procedure.

Taking to social media on Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion shared a clip of him spending time alongside Moya and Marc Lopez on the court.

"As we start another week… we continue… Vamos! [Let’s go]," the former World No. 1 wrote on Instagram.

Nadal's 2023 season was cut short to just four matches out of which he ended up on the losing side three times. His only win this year came in the first round of the Australian Open, where he defeated Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

