“Sorry, it’s ladies morning” - Donna Vekic pokes fun at Hubert Hurkacz for trying to crash practice session at Miami Open

Donna Vekic recently poked fun at Hubert Hurkacz for trying to gatecrash her practice session ahead of the 2024 Miami Open.

Both Hurkacz and Vekic endured disappointing campaigns at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The former entered the tournament as the eighth seed which gave him a bye in the first round but he lost to an inspired Gael Monfils in a topsy-turvy three-setter and also lost his doubles match. He lost both of these matches in his opening round.

Vekic, on the other hand, suffered a similar fate. After receiving a bye in the opening round due to her 25th seeding, the Croat faced Caroline Wozniacki in her opening round. Vekic was defeated by the Dane comfortably in straight sets and also lost her doubles match in the opening round as well.

The duo now has their eyes set on the Miami Open. Hubert Hurkacz recently tried to crash Donna Vekic's practice session, but his plans were disrupted by the Croat as she filled the court with women allowing the Pole no place to practice. Vekic took to her Instagram Story to share a video where Hurkacz was seen gripping his racket outside the court.

The video was shared by @TheTennisLetter on X (formerly Twitter), which quoted Vekic as saying:

“Sorry Hubi, it’s ladies morning”

Hurkacz has notably received a bye at the Miami Open as a result of being the eighth seed (for the third consecutive year). He will face the winner of the match between Daniel Elahi Galan and Alexander Schevchenko in the second round.

On the other hand, Vekic has missed out on a seeding for the tournament and will face Karolina Pliskova in the first round.

How did Hubert Hurkacz and Donna Vekic fare at the Miami Open last year?

Hubert Hurkacz & Donna Vekic

Hubert Hurkacz and Donna Vekic had similar results during their outing at the Miami Open last year.

Hurkacz entered the tournament as the eighth seed and kicked off his campaign against lucky loser Thanasi Kokkinakis. He managed to come back from a set down to win the three-setter in three hours and 31 minutes, but suffered a straight-set defeat against Adrian Mannarino in the third round.

Vekic, meanwhile, entered the tournament as the 22nd seed and beat Madison Brengle in the first round after coming back from a set down. However, she lost to the eventual champion Petra Kvitova in the following round.