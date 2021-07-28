Olympics 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev [ROC] vs (6) Pablo Carreno Busta [ESP]

Date: TBD

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Second seed Daniil Medvedev has certainly lived up to his status as one of the favorites at the 2021 Olympics. The Russian has lost just one set in three matches so far and looks eager to pick up a medal.

Medvedev's campaign in Tokyo began against World No. 39 Alexander Bublik, whom he beat 6-4, 7-6(8). He then took on India's Sumit Nagal and picked up a quick 6-2, 6-1 win.

His toughest test came in the third round against Fabio Fognini. Medvedev had to battle the extreme heat in Tokyo as well as his inspired Italian opponent, but eventually prevailed 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Medvedev is now just two wins away from securing his first-ever Olympic medal.

Braving the heat 🌡@DaniilMedwed survives a Fabio Fognini fightback to win 6-3 3-6 6-2 and reach the #Tokyo2020 quarter-finals, where he will face Pablo Carreno Busta#Tennis | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/wVfR87PU29 — ITF (@ITFTennis) July 28, 2021

Sixth seed Pablo Carreno Busta has also looked strong at the Olympics so far, losing just one set in his three matches. The Spaniard opened his campaign with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren.

He then battled past former US Open champion Marin Cilic. The Croatian took the first set, but Carreno Busta fought back well to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard advanced to the quarterfinals with a more straightforward 7-6(7), 6-3 win against World No. 59 Dominik Koepfer on Wednesday.

Carreno Busta won his maiden ATP 500 title in Hamburg earlier this month and is high on confidence. He will definitely fancy his chances of taking down Medvedev and moving one step closer to a podium finish.

Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Pablo Carreno Busta have faced off four times before, with the Russian leading their head-to-head 3-1. Their latest meeting was at the Mallorca Championships in June, which Medvedev won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Three of their four meetings have come on hardcourts, with Medvedev winning two of those. Carreno Busta won their only outdoor hardcourt encounter, at Indian Wells in 2018.

Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta has won his only match against Daniil Medvedev on an outdoor hard court

Medvedev has one of the most well-rounded games on the men's tour. His backhand is among the best in the world and his serve earns him plenty of free points. He is also extremely quick around the court and can be hard to hit through.

He has also improved his attitude on the court in recent seasons and rarely suffers mental lapses. But he has struggled with the hot and humid conditions in Tokyo and it remains to be seen what kind of effect his grueling encounter against Fognini has had.

Carreno Busta, meanwhile, possesses a solid baseline game. The Spaniard likes to engage in long baseline exchanges and force his opponents into making errors. He has enjoyed the conditions in Tokyo, securing comfortable wins in two of his three matches.

This is a tough one to call, with both players looking confident and hungry. Medvedev's serve might just pull him through this contest.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram