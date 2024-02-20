  • home icon
  • New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 20, 2024 14:15 GMT
In a matchup of Eastern Conference teams situated towards the bottom of the standings, the 28-22-4 New Jersey Devils face off against the 24-21-8 Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Devils come into the game in ninth place, while the Capitals are currently in the 11th spot.

The New Jersey Devils secured a 6-3 home victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in their most recent outing on February 17. This win likely provided a boost for the Devils as they look to climb the standings.

On the other hand, the Washington Capitals also emerged victorious on February 17, earning a 4-3 road win over the Montreal Canadiens. This positive result could potentially serve as momentum for the Capitals as they aim to improve their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

New Jersey Devils projected lineups

New Jersey Devils

Forwards

  • Ondrej Palat- Nico Hischier- Jesper Bratt
  • Jack Hughes- Erik Haula- Tyler Toffoli
  • Timo Meier- Curtis Lazar- Dawson Mercer
  • Alexander Holtz- Tomas Nosek- Nathan Bastian

Defensemen

  • Jonas Siegenthaler- Simon Nemec
  • Luke Hughes- John Marino
  • Kevin Bahl- Brendan Smith

Goalies

  • Nico Daws
  • Akira Schmid

New Jersey Devils starting goalie

Nico Daws will most likely start for the Devils. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 12
  • Games Started (GS): 12
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses (L): 6
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
  • Goals Against (GA): 33
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.93
  • Shots Against (SA): 376
  • Saves (SV): 343
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .912
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 15 seconds

Washington Capitals projected lineups

Forwards

  • Alex Ovechkin- Dylan Strome- T.J. Oshie
  • Aliaksei Protas- Connor McMichael- Anthony Mantha
  • Sonny Milano- Michael Sgarbossa- Max Pacioretty
  • Beck Malenstyn- Nic Dowd- Tom Wilson

Defensemen

  • Rasmus Sandin- John Carlson
  • Joel Edmundson- Nick Jensen
  • Trevor van Riemsdyk- Ethan Bear

Goalies

  • Charlie Lindgren
  • Darcy Kuemper

Washington Capitals starting goalie

Charlie Lindgren will most likely start for the Capitals. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 24
  • Games Started (GS): 23
  • Wins: 10
  • Losses (L): 8
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 59
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.65
  • Shots Against (SA): 681
  • Saves (SV): 622
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .913
  • Shutouts (SO): 3
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 44 seconds

