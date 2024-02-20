New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

In a matchup of Eastern Conference teams situated towards the bottom of the standings, the 28-22-4 New Jersey Devils face off against the 24-21-8 Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Devils come into the game in ninth place, while the Capitals are currently in the 11th spot.

The New Jersey Devils secured a 6-3 home victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in their most recent outing on February 17. This win likely provided a boost for the Devils as they look to climb the standings.

On the other hand, the Washington Capitals also emerged victorious on February 17, earning a 4-3 road win over the Montreal Canadiens. This positive result could potentially serve as momentum for the Capitals as they aim to improve their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

New Jersey Devils projected lineups

New Jersey Devils

Forwards

Ondrej Palat- Nico Hischier- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes- Erik Haula- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier- Curtis Lazar- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz- Tomas Nosek- Nathan Bastian

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes- John Marino

Kevin Bahl- Brendan Smith

Goalies

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

New Jersey Devils starting goalie

New Jersey Devils - Nico Daws

Nico Daws will most likely start for the Devils. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 12

Games Started (GS): 12

Wins: 6

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 33

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.93

Shots Against (SA): 376

Saves (SV): 343

Save Percentage (SV%): .912

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 15 seconds

Washington Capitals projected lineups

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin- Dylan Strome- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas- Connor McMichael- Anthony Mantha

Sonny Milano- Michael Sgarbossa- Max Pacioretty

Beck Malenstyn- Nic Dowd- Tom Wilson

Defensemen

Rasmus Sandin- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson- Nick Jensen

Trevor van Riemsdyk- Ethan Bear

Goalies

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Washington Capitals starting goalie

Washington Capitals - Charlie Lindgren

Charlie Lindgren will most likely start for the Capitals. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 24

Games Started (GS): 23

Wins: 10

Losses (L): 8

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 59

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.65

Shots Against (SA): 681

Saves (SV): 622

Save Percentage (SV%): .913

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 44 seconds