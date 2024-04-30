Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 30th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins in what is poised to be a potential knockout game for the visiting side.

The Bruins started round one with a victory, following which the Maple Leafs got one back to make it 1-1. The Boston Bruins then won two on the bounce and are currently leading 3-1.

The Maple Leafs' injury crisis over the past few weeks has contributed to their current slump of form as they see themselves heading towards the exit door.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins game info

Date: Tuesday, April 30

Tuesday, April 30 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TBS, Max

TBS, Max Live Stream: ESPN+, SlingTV

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs finished third in the Atlantic Division, finishing four points clear of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The side scored 303 goals in the regular season, second in tally across all four divisions. The Maple Leafs will be hopeful to get their attacking form back in time to avoid exiting the tournament.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

Auston Matthews, Bobby McMann, Matt Murray, Ty Voit, Jake Muzzin and John Klingberg all missed out on the vital game five due to injuries.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Maxi Domi contributed three points each in the knockout stages, and the team will be hopeful for the pair to get back on form to keep their chances alive.

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Bruins will be hopeful that game five will be the last of round one, as they can end the Maple Leafs' misery as things stand. The Bruins finished one point behind the Florida Panthers in the regular season and have done justice to their league position so far.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will miss out on Andrew Peeke, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic due to injuries.

Brad Marchand, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak have been the Bruins' standout players this season, with their contributions in both the regular and postseason stages critical to their team's present standing.

Will the Maple Leafs win this game and get the series back to 3-2 or will the Bruins put the series to bed and knock out the Maple Leafs? This will be interesting to find out come Tuesday.