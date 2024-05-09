"Repeat champion incoming" ; "Coach Livvy?" Fans react to Olivia Dunne 'missing' LSU Gymnastics amidst comeback concerns

Olivia Dunne was a part of the LSU Gymnastics team that made history earlier this April, as the Tigers stormed to their first ever NCAA National Championships. The gymnast and social media star has since then been enjoying her off-season, as fans clamor for an update about whether she's returning to the collegiate circuit for a fifth year.

While she wasn't on the mat at the NCAA National Championships finals, Dunne was there ready to cheer for her teammates as they put up stunning performances. After the finals, the youngster has been giving fans teasers on whether they can expect her back for another year, and her latest Instagram post has sent her followers into a frenzy.

The 22-year-old posted a video of her tumbling in the LSU uniform, and captioned it,

“Missing it already 🥲 #tumbling #lsu #gymnastics.”

Reaction to the reel, one fan encouraged Dunne to come back for a fifth year, writing,

“Come back for that 5th year. Repeat champion incoming.”

From Olivia Dunne's comment section

Meanwhile, another fan wondered if the gymnast would now turn her energies to coaching.

“Coach Livvy? Maybe sometime in the future. Much love kiddo.”

From Olivia Dunne's comment section

Another fan cheered for Dunne to come back to LSU,

“Fifth year, Fifth year, Fifth year,” they wrote.

From Olivia Dunne's comment section

Another bunch of followers congratulated the gymnast on being crowned national champion.

“Congrats on winning a national champ in your senior year. What a way to end your career,” one wrote.

From Olivia Dunne's comment section

“Thanks for all the grace and throw you gave us. You're a champ Livvy,” another netizen commented.

From Olivia Dunne's comment section

“Not the end, just another epic beginning,” one follower chimed in.

From Olivia Dunne's comment section

Olivia Dunne signs new NIL deal with Passes

Meanwhile, while she might be taking a break from gymnastics, Olivia Dunne is hard at work on the business end of things. The social media star recently signed a new multi-million dollar deal with Passes, a platform which will allow her to give fans a behind-the-scenes look into her everyday life.

Speaking on her decision to sign with the brand, Dunne told Forbes,

“Passes allows me to monetize my creativity and expertise in ways that were previously unavailable to college athletes, which is why I’m so excited to be partnering with them.”

“By offering exclusive content and experiences, I can turn my passion for gymnastics as a college athlete and content creation into a sustainable career path, and build deeper connections with my fans and supporters.”

Dunne has been a part of the LSU gymnastics setup since 2021.