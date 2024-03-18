University of Minnesota Gymnastics Vs Airforce Falcons Results: Gophers register their season-best score at the senior day quad meet

The No.16 University of Minnesota closed its regular season after posting the season's best score at the senior day quad meet.

The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics team dominated West Virginia, Northern Illinois, and Air Force Academy women's gymnastics at the senior day quad meet held on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at the Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

While the Gophers registered their season-best score of 197.725 points, the Air Force Academy gymnastics collected 195.125 and the Northern Illinois gymnastics bagged 195.875 points. The West Virginia women's gymnastics team earned 196.000 points.

The Gophers previously posted the highest score of the season - 197.525 points on February 3, 2024, at Penn State. On Sunday, at the Maturi Pavilion, the Gophers dominated the vault event by securing 49.175 points, overtaking Airforce Academy which scored 48.500 points. The Northern Illinois and the West Virginia gymnastics had to settle with 48.950 and 48.75 points, respectively.

The Gophers also surpassed the Airforce Academy in the uneven bars event after scoring 49.250 - 49.025 points. The Huskies (Northern Illinois) topped the event with 48.625 points and the West Virginia gymnastics collected 49.100 points.

"That's what we do in practice and seeing that translate to the meets is all we can hope for" - University of Minnesota's head coach Jenny Hansen shows confidence in the floor and balance beam team.

The University of Minnesota dominated the floor event after scoring 49.675 points. The Airforce Academy and Huskies collected 49.125 and 49.300 points, respectively. The West Virginia team scored 49.275 points. Mya Hooten of the Gophers Gymnastics displayed her exceptional skills and scored the ninth perfect 10 of of her career.

The Gophers collected 49.625 points on the balance beam. The team's head coach, Jenny Hansen, showed confidence in the floor and beam team while praising Hooten and said,

"We have so much confidence in our beam and floor teams. That's what we do in practice and seeing that translate to the meets is all we can hope for. You hoped that would be the way it goes for Mya, but you just never know. To have her land that perfect 10 in front of this crowd was the best way to cap the meet off."

The Gophers will next compete at the Big Tens Championship on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in East Lansing, Michigan.