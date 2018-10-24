3 major surprises that happened on Monday Night Raw

What can I say about this episode? This was one of the most eventful and shocking episodes of Monday Night Raw in recent memory. This week's Raw had some massive surprises.

The week before Evolution and two weeks before the Crown Jewel Event, the fans had been expecting a build-up to the two pay-per-views and this week's Raw had great story development and some amazing matches.

Raw was opened by Roman Reigns who announced a massive and surprising piece of information to begin the event. There was an interesting segment involving Elias and Corbin. At the end of Raw, there was another major surprise awaiting which involved one of the most beloved groups in WWE. And even more surprises on this week's Raw that shocked the fans.

In this article, you are going to find 3 major surprises that happened on this week's Raw.

#3 Elias's Face Turn

This is a new beginning for Elias.

Elias is one of those performers that always gets a reaction from the crowd. Just a few weeks ago on Raw, Elias had the loudest and longest boo that a heel had in recent memory when he insulted the Seattle Supersonics alongside Kevin Owens.

On this week's Raw Elias defeated Apollo Crews and after that, he was about to perform. Corbin interrupted Elias's performance after the interference by Corbin, Elias smashed Corbin with his guitar.

Elias's face turn has opened many possibilities for Elias. With his incredible mic and in-ring skills, Elias can become a top babyface on Raw. He could use his singing skills to insult his opponents by making and singing songs about them just like the Rock used to do. We also have to wait and watch if there are going to be any repercussions of Elias attacking Corbin.

Elias's face turn was a great one, we have to wait and see whether WWE will push him as a babyface or keep him as a heel.

