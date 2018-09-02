4 Potential opponents for Randy Orton if he comes to RAW in the Superstar Shake-Up

Anne Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.37K // 02 Sep 2018, 20:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Orton has always expressed that he enjoys playing a heel character more and the writers have fulfilled his dream by turning him into a full-fledged heel last month

Fulfilling several wrestling fans dream, Randy Orton has finally turned heel and he is excelling in doing his job in WWE's flagship show Smackdown Live.

Currently, he is feuding against Jeff Hardy, and the universe is enjoying his brutal assaults on the Hardy.

Orton has always expressed that he enjoys playing a heel character more and the writers have fulfilled his dream by turning him into a full-fledged heel last month.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

WWE can't ignore the fact that it is facing an imbalance of heel and babyfaces in both of its brands. While RAW has too many babyfaces and very few heels, Smackdown Live has too many heels and very few babyfaces.

If WWE is planning a superstar shake-up, it can send Orton to RAW where he can face several opponents and also create a huge impact on the indifference. 'The Viper' won't disappoint the Universe and he will continue spreading his vicious venom across the Red Brand.

#4 Bobby Lashley

Make Lashley great again!

One thing which describes Bobby Lashley's comeback in WWE is- Lackluster. Since his return, Lashley has feuded with Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. His feud with Zayn was supposed to be humorous, but it failed to tickle zero funny bones. Also, his matches were dull and slow.

Due to this obnoxious feud, people think that it would've been better if Lashley hadn't made his return.

To redeem his sunken ship in RAW, he can feud with Orton. Lashley's tough build, and Orton's RKO's out of nowhere will be an amazing watch, and it will also give Lashley the prominence he requires right now.

1 / 4 NEXT