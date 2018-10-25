5 Reasons The WWE Universe Need To Stop Whining About Dean Ambrose's Heel Turn

Why are fans so upset about Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins?

It's no secret that emotions were running high throughout the October 22nd edition of WWE RAW and things reached a fever pitch when Dean Ambrose turned on Seth Rollins in the night's main event. The moment came only hours after Roman Reign's shocking leukaemia announcement and was followed up with the betrayal of the century

Only moments after winning the tag team titles from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, Ambrose abruptly dropped his title and nailed Rollins with Dirty Deeds in the middle of the ring. He then laid some devastating punches on his former friend, which left Rollins dazed and caused Ambrose to seemingly come more and more unhinged.

Ambrose continued the onslaught outside the ring, where he peppered him with more punches and eventually laid him out with a DDT on the exposed concrete at ringside. This put the WWE Universe into an uproar, especially since it came only hours after Reigns put his career on hold to battle cancer and some fans are crying foul over the incident.

#5 It was already going to happen

We all knew the day would come when Dean Ambrose would turn on Seth Rollins

Whether the WWE Universe wants to admit it to themselves, Dean Ambrose turning heel was the plan all along and WWE simply capitalized on the opportunity to do it. Of course, a lot of fans have a problem with how and when things played out, but why would either of those things matter if this was the plan all along?

If nothing else, WWE needed to make a statement and turn the attention to the future of the company, which is what they did when they had Ambrose turn heel on Rollins. Furthermore, the change was arguably needed after Bruan Strowman's big face turn earlier on the show, which created an imbalance in the heel to babyface ratio on the show.

In the end, maybe some fans didn't find the moment tastefully done or just wanted to end things on a positive note, but that's not always how the wrestling business works. In fact, with how WWE has used tragedies to help shape storylines in the past, the betrayal should have come as no surprise to longtime fans of WWE.

