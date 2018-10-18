×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Controversial Things WWE Must Do Next Week on Raw

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
116   //    18 Oct 2018, 09:18 IST

What will happen next week on Monday Night Raw?
What will happen next week on Monday Night Raw?

Another episode of WWE Raw is finally in the books and while the October 16th edition of Raw was an up and down showing for the red brand, one still has to wonder what will happen next. Furthermore, one has to wonder what the impact of the latest episode of Raw will have on the rest of The WWE landscape.

With that being said and WWE teasing multiple great storylines on the road to the Evolution and Crown Jewel pay per view, what exactly does WWE need to do in order to maximize on their current success? While there are a multitude of correct answers to that question, some solutions are better than others and will have an overall bigger impact on the red brand's show.

Here are five things WWE must do next week on Monday Night Raw to capitalize on the success of the storylines they presented to fans last week. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us how you would choose to book these storyline that WWE is currently doing.

#5 Finn Balor versus Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley versus Finn Balor. Who wins?
Bobby Lashley versus Finn Balor. Who wins?

WWE needs to give Bobby Lashley another definite win to help solidify his heel turn and while a lot of fans probably don't want to see Balor lose again, it would be a great way to send a message to The WWE Universe that Lashley is for real. It could also go a long way in building up Balor as well by making him look like a sympathetic babyface in defeat.

WWE could even do an injury angle like they did between Lashley and Kevin Owens, which could also give Balor some time off television and allow him to make a surprise return down the line.

Either way, Lashley needs the momentum right now and with Balor usually being their fall guy to give that moment, it seems like an absolutely easy choice.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
3 things WWE could do with Shawn Michaels' return on RAW...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next...
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting Things Dean Ambrose Could Do Tonight On...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE got right on Raw this week-13 August 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 amazing things that will happen on tonight's WWE Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Must Do To Revive Finn Balor's Career
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Questions WWE Needs To Answer This Week On Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Got Right On Raw This Week
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us