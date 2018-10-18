5 Controversial Things WWE Must Do Next Week on Raw

What will happen next week on Monday Night Raw?

Another episode of WWE Raw is finally in the books and while the October 16th edition of Raw was an up and down showing for the red brand, one still has to wonder what will happen next. Furthermore, one has to wonder what the impact of the latest episode of Raw will have on the rest of The WWE landscape.

With that being said and WWE teasing multiple great storylines on the road to the Evolution and Crown Jewel pay per view, what exactly does WWE need to do in order to maximize on their current success? While there are a multitude of correct answers to that question, some solutions are better than others and will have an overall bigger impact on the red brand's show.

Here are five things WWE must do next week on Monday Night Raw to capitalize on the success of the storylines they presented to fans last week. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us how you would choose to book these storyline that WWE is currently doing.

#5 Finn Balor versus Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley versus Finn Balor. Who wins?

WWE needs to give Bobby Lashley another definite win to help solidify his heel turn and while a lot of fans probably don't want to see Balor lose again, it would be a great way to send a message to The WWE Universe that Lashley is for real. It could also go a long way in building up Balor as well by making him look like a sympathetic babyface in defeat.

WWE could even do an injury angle like they did between Lashley and Kevin Owens, which could also give Balor some time off television and allow him to make a surprise return down the line.

Either way, Lashley needs the momentum right now and with Balor usually being their fall guy to give that moment, it seems like an absolutely easy choice.

