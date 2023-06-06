Former Universal Champion suffers a loss at the hands of Gunther on WWE RAW

Gunther collided with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a hard-hitting match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Ring General was accompanied by his associates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci while KO had his tag team partner Sami Zayn in his corner. The two parties have been at odds since IMPERIUM was drafted to the red brand during the WWE Draft.

On RAW this week, Zayn and Owens were involved in a backstage segment where they were discussing what took place on SmackDown last week involving The Bloodline. They were then interrupted by Kaiser and Vinci, which led to an impromptu match between Owens and Gunther.

Both superstars pulled out some big moves and got the fans out of their seats. The Ring General even went for a frog splash off the top rope, but KO had his knees up. The latter went for a top rope move of his own, as he successfully delivered a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall.

Ludwig Kaiser and Vinci got into a fight with Sami at ringside, and Kevin Owens joined in to even the odds. He hit Kaiser with a Stunner in the ring, and Gunther capitalized by rolling up Owens to win the match via pinfall.

What did you think about this match? Sound off in the comments below!

