From the WWE Rumor Mill: Speculation on Kurt Angle's announcement on RAW next week

Who will Kurt Angle bring back to WWE television?

by Rohit Nath News 11 Jul 2017, 17:39 IST

Kurt Angle has a special announcement to make next week

What's the story?

According to WrestlingInc, there are two possible names that are most speculated about regarding Kurt Angle's big announcement on RAW next week.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle has been involved in a mystery texting scandal storyline for a while now. The only other figure so far involved in the storyline has been commentator Corey Graves.

On the latest episode of RAW, Corey Graves received yet another text message regarding Kurt Angle and when he showed him, the RAW GM said that he would make a public announcement next week.

The heart of the matter

According to Wrestling Inc, the two names being speculated are Stephanie McMahon and Dixie Carter. Yes, that Dixie Carter.

The speculation with Stephanie stems from the fact that Kurt Angle is rumoured to be facing Triple H at Summerslam in his first WWE match in over 11 years.

The speculation with Dixie Carter comes from the fact that she appeared on the latest WWE 24 episode about Kurt Angle, and she was openly acknowledged as the former president of TNA. However, that could have been all but a one-off appearance.

She did acknowledge AJ Styles' latest US title win on Twitter:

What's next?

The WWE Universe will have to wait another week eagerly to find out what the mystery behind the texting storyline is. Hopefully it won't be anything anti-climatic.

Author's Take

The storyline is a very interesting one. However, it would be nicer if Angle were to face a younger superstar in a dream match rather than face someone who we've already seen him face many times before.

Regardless, even if it leads to Angle wrestling that itself is a treat that WWE fans won't get to see that often.

