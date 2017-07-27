From the WWE Rumour Mill: Shane McMahon to return to the ring at Summerslam?

What's the story?

At the conclusion of SmackDown Live, we had a few questions playing in our head, with regard to the Summerslam card. One of them may have been answered by the Rumour Roundup section of Cageside Seats, which alleges that Shane McMahon may be entering the ring once again, at Summerslam.

In case you didn't know...

Former United States Champion began proceedings on SmackDown Live when he was confronted by Former US Champion AJ Styles and Chris Jericho. As he tried to make his exit, Shane McMahon booked a triple threat match between Chris Jericho, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the US Title in the main event, where Owens lost his championship even though he did not get pinned during the match. As SmackDown Live went off the air, we saw a furious Kevin Owens demanding his rematch.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats alleges that Shane McMahon may be facing Kevin Owens at Summerslam on August 20th. This would be one of the marquee matches on the pay-per-view if it is true. While we haven't seen Shane McMahon in the ring since Wrestlemania 33, where he faced AJ Styles, it is not out of the realm of possibility to see him compete once again. There was a backstage segment between Owens and McMahon where the two professed their dislike for once another as well, before the main event match transpired.

What's next?

Kevin Owens invoked his rematch clause for the United States Championship against AJ Styles next week on SmackDown. In case Owens fails to recapture his title, he is free to embark on a new feud and a program with McMahon may be on the cards!

Author's take

I'm not the biggest fan of Shane McMahon in the ring, but cannot deny the appeal of him wrestling, especially in an age where true superstars are lacking. Kevin Owens is a great performer and can certainly carry McMahon to a good match. WWE wants to pack its roster with stars heading into Summerslam, and this may be the ideal way to do so. Let's see how this rivalry pans out if it does so at all, over time.