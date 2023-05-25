"I said it jokingly yesterday but now I think it's for real" - Fans think superstar is being punished for joining WWE 

The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament is currently ongoing, and one former WWE Superstar has lost more matches than anyone thought he would. Kushida's current record has fans worrying that he is being punished by NJPW.

While Kushida is currently signed with both NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling, until 2022, he was in WWE. There, he was featured in various feuds, but other than holding the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for a while, he didn't really find any type of success. He left the company after his contract expired on April 18, 2022.

Since NJPW kicked off the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, Kushida has lost more matches than he has won. Not only that, his current record in singles matches in the tournament stands at 2 - 7. This is quite a startling figure, given the star's overall popularity and how loved he is.

When his record was still 1 - 6, a fan commented on the fact that he was losing the way that he was and speculated that NJPW might just be punishing him for joining WWE.

KUSHIDA going 1-6 is absolutely insane. Are they actually punishing him for going to WWE

He was not alone, as several others were also talking about the fact that it seemed very odd that Kushida had lost as many matches as he had. One fan pointed out how he was responsible for one of the only wins for Taguchi.

Julian~ジュリアン @Julian_0904

4 points and responsible for Taguchi's only win...damn Kushida shouldn't have left to go to WWE4 points and responsible for Taguchi's only win...damn #BOSJ30 Kushida shouldn't have left to go to WWE 😂4 points and responsible for Taguchi's only win...damn #BOSJ30

Others shared the same view, while some pointed out that this could be Gedo's way of saying that he should never be crossed.

I said it jokingly yesterday but now I think it's for real

Gedo said never cross me again

Another said that his only win (at the time) had been against an IMPACT wrestler, which signaled that company was where he should be.

The only win is against Impact wrestler. Clearly his place to be.

Kushida returned to NJPW last year and wrestled Bullet Club's Taiji Ishimori after his release from WWE

Kushida's return to NJPW after leaving WWE caught everyone by surprise. At an event for NJPW, he returned to the promotion, and after Ishimori had defended his title successfully.

He then also said that he would compete in a New Japan ring for the rest of his life.

He has since wrestled in NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, Wrestling Revolver, GCW, HOG, DEFY, and AEW as well. While he has had significant wins, his recent form in NJPW has been quite unexpected for most fans who have been unable to explain it.

Do you think Kushida is being punished? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

