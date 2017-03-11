WWE News: Shane McMahon earned $2.15 Million in 2016

Here's how much Shane McMahon earned in the WWE last year.

Shane bagged big money last year

What's the story?

A document from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has shown that Shane McMahon earned a total of $2.15 million last year thanks to his return to the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon left the WWE back in 2009 to ‘spend more time with his family’. Shane then served as the chairman of YOU on Demand, which was a video-on-demand service in China, commonly referred to as the Netflix of China.

Shane also co-owns a bike shop and showroom in Brooklyn called Indian Larry Motorcycles.

Also read: Salaries of top WWE executives reveal they earn more than Vince McMahon

After making his return last year, Shane has enjoyed a solid role both off and on screen and rumors have even suggested that Shane has been playing a huge role in helping the WWE expand to China.

The heart of the matter...

Shane McMahon made his return to WWE in February last year and went on to perform in WrestleMania 32, where he faced the Undertaker.

Shane then worked a match at Survivor Series and also became an on-screen authority figure. As per the document, the performance fees and royalties that McMahon received aggregated to around $2.15 million.

What's next?

From the looks of it, Shane McMahon is here to stay. His seems all set to have a huge match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33.

The amount that he earned is very high when compared to many other regular performers in the company but as he is someone from the McMahon family, getting such an amount is understandable.

With Shane showing no signs of going away from the company, the noted sum might increase in the coming years as he could be involved more in the backstage operations.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com