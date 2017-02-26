WWE News: WWE scouting talents in Asia; releases video showing Canyon Ceman visiting these regions

The growth of Japanese wrestling in the western markets has been the prime catalyst for the WWE investing in Asia.

Akira Tozawa is the latest Japanese wrestler to debut in the WWE

On the roadmap to extend its global search for prospective superstars, WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ceman, visited Singapore and the Philippines to scout wrestlers from the local independent wrestling scene.

WWE has now released a video chronicling Ceman’s visit:

Will @WWE's next Superstar hail from Southeast Asia? We visited Manila and Singapore to find out! https://t.co/LS9di3komH — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2017

After the success of its UK Championship tournament, WWE is now planning to conduct tournaments in Asia and Latin America.

WWE has sent out fan surveys in Mexico asking fans about their opinion on the content from local promotions and has also quizzed them about the possibility of a tournament-style Lucha show, which implies that a WWE Latin American Championship tournament may be on the docket soon.

WWE has had a single country-based title in the form of the United States championship since a very long time, with a brief experiment with the European Championship having not turned out favourably for them in the past.

However, following the success of the Cruiserweight Classic and the United Kingdom Championship tournament, WWE is planning to conduct their first-ever championship tournament in Asia.

The growth of the Japanese wrestling promotions in the western markets has been the prime catalyst for WWE investing in Asia. The company is rumoured to be interested in signing Kenny Omega from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Apart from cultivating wrestlers from all across the globe, the American promotion is also investing and focusing on local recruits as well, who are trained in WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE’s talent search in Asia will receive a major response due to the company’s expanding popularity. The championship tournament might take place sometime in late-2017, going by the current schedule of things.

Thus, the initiative creates a possibility of bringing in a higher number of competitors from Japan and other Asian countries and it would certainly be a refreshing and intriguing contest for the fans to witness.

