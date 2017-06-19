Rumor Killer: Arguments between Triple H and Vince McMahon on NXT guys

Here are the latest details on Triple H and Vince McMahon's alleged backstage disagreements.

Triple H and Vince McMahon play an important role backstage in WWE.

What’s the story?

The professional wrestling rumour mill was recently abuzz with reports of backstage disagreements between Triple H and Vince McMahon over the usage of NXT talents on the main roster.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer addressed the issue and shot it down as a rumour with no story behind it. He asserted- “There’s no story there, by the way”.

There's no story there, by the way. https://t.co/5hFbHkE7Vo — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 18, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Triple H presently serves as the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative in the WWE, and is also the creator and Senior Producer of the promotion’s NXT brand.

On the other hand, Vince McMahon is the majority owner, CEO and Chairman of the WWE, who is widely heralded for making WWE the global success that it is today, after taking over the company from his father in the 1980s.

The heart of the matter

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is married to Stephanie McMahon, with the latter being the daughter of the aforementioned Vince McMahon. Triple H has been involved in a prominent backstage role ever since his marriage to Stephanie and has been heavily involved with NXT.

The professional wrestling rumour mill was rife with speculation about disagreements between Triple H and Vince McMahon over NXT Superstars being called up to the main roster and subsequently being buried on the main shows, ergo RAW and SmackDown owing to poor booking decisions.

Several industry insiders have been of the view that Triple H is miffed over McMahon misusing the stars that the former carefully builds up in NXT. Nevertheless, Dave Meltzer has denied any such happenings; whilst alluding to the fact that the alleged HHH-McMahon disagreement is just a rumour.

What’s next?

The WWE is expected to call up several top NXT Superstars to the main roster, with names such as Asuka being discussed; apart from recent top stars such as Tye Dillinger already having made the jump to the main shows.

Author’s take

Regardless of whether Triple H and Vince McMahon disagree over their ideas as regards the usage of NXT Superstars, I’m truly intrigued to see how the company handles the plethora of talent that is on NXT right now.

