WWE “higher ups” hopeful Triple H’s version of SmackDown will air following RAW backlash

Many are hopeful that Triple H will get things back on track tonight on SmackDown.

Following this week's episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania, fans and talent alike have been very vocal about their displeasure with the direction the company was seemingly heading after Monday night.

The million-dollar question, however, is if what happened on RAW this week continues tonight on SmackDown. Several higher-ups within WWE are hopeful that isn't the case.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), WWE higher-ups that he spoke with on Thursday were hopeful and under the belief that SmackDown would continue on as the vision that Triple H has created for the company over the last eight months.

As of this writing, it's still unknown if Vince McMahon will be present or not backstage at SmackDown this evening.

Will Triple H be in charge creatively on SmackDown tonight?

Despite hoping for a Triple H-led SmackDown tonight, an appearance from Vince McMahon backstage could derail all of these plans once again.

Sapp noted that there are "very important people" in WWE who have no idea if McMahon will be at SmackDown as of Thursday.

In the midst of all the chaos this week, the company took to social media to announce that Hunter will appear on SmackDown tomorrow night to address the WWE Universe, tweeting out:

"BREAKING: @TripleH will be on #SmackDown tomorrow night to address the WWE Universe," WWE wrote.

What The Game will and won't say tonight is anybody's guess, but most fans expect him to open tonight's show just like he did Monday night on WWE RAW.

What do you make of this report? Do you think Hunter's days as the Chief Content Officer of WWE are numbered with Vince McMahon back in charge?

