Top 5 opponents for The Rock if he returns to WWE

The Rock's last WWE match was in 2016

Since facing John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s only official in-ring appearance as a WWE Superstar came when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32.

There have been persistent rumours in recent years that “The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment” could return to the ring for one more rivalry and match one day, and the man himself revealed before WrestleMania 30 that he was originally due to face Brock Lesnar at the event.

As recently as January of this year, it was heavily rumoured that WWE was interested in bringing the movie star back to be Ronda Rousey’s tag partner against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34, but that position was given to Kurt Angle instead.

So, at the age of 46 and with a future Hall of Fame induction still to look forward to, who would be the ideal opponent for “The Great One” if he ever makes a return to the squared circle?

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the top contenders who could realistically still face the eight-time WWE champion.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is one of WWE's best heels

Kevin Owens has proven himself to be one of WWE’s top bad guys ever since he turned heel on his first night in NXT in December 2014.

“The Prizefighter” has gone on to face multiple legends during his time in WWE, including John Cena, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho and Goldberg, while he is a six-time champion on the main roster (Universal title x1, Intercontinental title x2 and United States title x3).

If he really wants to, Owens can play a likeable bad guy – right now, for example, in his current feud with Braun Strowman – but we all know that KO is at his absolute best when he’s getting booed in and out of buildings, like during his rivalries with Jericho and Shane McMahon.

One imagines that, should he ever feud with The Rock, we’d see a more vicious side to the former NXT champion’s character come out.