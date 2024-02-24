Triple H must fix big issue plaguing WWE after WrestleMania

Triple H is in the middle of The Road to WrestleMania 40, ensuring things play out how they need to. It's always a difficult thing to build such a large show, as even small things can always go wrong. However, there's one big problem that he has to solve after WrestleMania - one that has been plaguing WWE for quite some time now.

Over the last few years, WWE has gone through a brand split which is supposed to be a hard separation between RAW and SmackDown for talent. Other than common titleholders - those with the tag team titles - everyone else is supposed to stick to their brand unless they win the Money in the Bank briefcase or the Royal Rumble.

However, this has only been in theory and has not been enforced for some time.

It's become a regular thing to see stars of either brand show up on the other with little to no excuse. While some get punished when they step out of line, like Adam Pearce fining Jimmy Uso for his interference in two matches on WWE RAW this past week, these transgressions go unscathed for the most part.

Even with the introduction of separate authority figures for RAW and SmackDown last year, there's been no real enforcement. Pearce and Nick Aldis compete on-screen to sign different stars, only to have them turn up on the opposing brand for segments if they need it to tell a story.

Both brands also have their own main event champions for women as well as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the men.

Triple H has to fix this. Not only is it confusing, but it also makes the Draft pointless if stars can just trade brands later in the year whenever they feel like it. At this point, he needs to either make the brand split a hard partition, or call it what it is - a guideline that people may or may not follow. He needs to nail down what the rules are so that it's easier for fans to follow at home.

Triple H has other issues to deal with before WrestleMania

Before WrestleMania 40 though, Triple H has some serious issues to deal with. More than a few stars have suffered injuries in the past months.

Currently, there are several stars out with long-term injuries that mean they will miss WrestleMania. Triple H had to deal with the fallout of CM Punk's injury meaning he will miss the big show.

Charlotte Flair is also missing the show with a knee injury, while Shotzi suffered a torn ACL as well recently. On top of all this, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Erik, and Sonya Deville, are all listed among the inactive stars.

While some of the latter stars may return in time for the event, it shows how easily the company's plans for the show may be derailed, and they have to be careful as a result.