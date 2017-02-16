WWE News: Smackdown's audience dips slightly after the Elimination Chamber PPV

The Valentines Day edition of Smackdown Live had 2.626 million viewers, down from 2.627 million last week.

by Jeremy Bennett News 16 Feb 2017, 11:44 IST

Is the Wyatt Family stronger than ever?

What’s the story?

According to Dave Scherer from PWInsider, it appears that the SmackDown Live rating for this week has gone down, but only by a little bit. The Valentine’s Day edition of Smackdown Live had 2.626 million viewers, down from 2.627 million last week.

In case you didn’t know...

Since the December 28th edition of SmackDown Live, where the brand beat Monday Night Raw in the ratings, there has been very little fluctuation in the number of viewers tuning into Smackdown Live. In fact, the show hasn’t fallen below 2.5 million viewers since the middle of December.

The heart of the matter

With the holiday, the majority of the Smackdown Live fan base wanted to see the landscape after Bray Wyatt captured his first ever WWE World Championship. Not only that, people wanted to see how the women’s division was going to look after Naomi finally broke through and won the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship.

If that wasn’t all, they advertised ahead of time that John Cena was going to invoke his rematch clause and take on Bray Wyatt in the main event; which morphed into an amazing triple threat match with AJ Styles.

What’s next?

The big stunner from this week’s SmackDown Live was that Randy Orton does not want to face Bray Wyatt for the Championship at WrestleMania due to his alliance. Daniel Bryan announced that on the next Smackdown Live, there will be a battle royal to determine the #1 contender.

Sportskeeda’s take

Considering that the episode was on Valentine’s day, it is definitely a good sign for SmackDown that its ratings have dipped so slightly. In the several months since the brand split, Smackdown Live has clearly become the better show than Monday Night Raw from a creative standpoint.

