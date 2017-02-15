WWE News: Teddy Stigma injured during NXT tryouts

Teddy Stigma is scheduled to contest for IGNITE Championship on 18th March.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 15 Feb 2017, 13:08 IST

Stigma is a ten-year veteran!

What’s the story?

Indy Superstar Teddy Stigma visited WWE Performance Centre earlier this month for an NXT tryout but injured himself during a routine drill. He recently took on Twitter to announce the injury and promised to rehab "fiercely" and come back stronger than before.

Take a look at the statement issued by Stigma on social media:

For anyone who missed my original tweet-storm about this from Feb 5th...

Spread the word and stuff. pic.twitter.com/nCqwKw5Nqh — Teddy Stigma (@TeddyStigma) February 13, 2017

In case you didn’t know...



Stigma is a decade old veteran in pro wrestling and has performed for independent promotions such as IGNITE, MCW, CCW and RONIN Pro Wrestling previously. A Champion everywhere he went, Stigma’s hard work and dedication finally paid off after he got a call from WWE for an NXT tryout at the WWE Performance Centre.

However, his injury during a routine drill nixed the exciting opportunity for Stigma.

The heart of the matter



Stigma posted a statement disclosing his injury to the fans on February 5th via Twitter where he praised the medical staff at the Performance Centre for their prompt approach in dealing with the damage he did to his left knee.

This is what he had to say:

On the morning of the second day, doing a very routine drill that I’ve done a thousand times, I hurt my left knee. The extremely helpful medical staff at the Performance Center were quick to look at me and continue to check up on the injury. As far as we can tell, I have a strained MCL. It could be way worse. The timing was terrible, needless to say, and I had to sit out for the rest of the tryout, unable to prove my physical prowess (and I’ve got a decent amount of that). I plan on rehabbing this injury fiercely and coming back stronger than before.

What’s next?



Teddy will now be seen in action on 18th March as he vies for the IGNITE Championship.

Sportskeeda’s take

We at Sportskeeda wish Teddy Stigma a speedy recovery and hope to see him soon in the WWE ecosystem.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com