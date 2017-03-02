WWE News: The Rock says he was ready to take down an Oscar producer following Best Picture botch
How close was The Rock to hitting a Rock Bottom?
What’s the story?
WWE Legend The Rock took to Instagram to explain his flustered look during the Oscar botch for the announcement of Best Picture. The Rock uploaded a picture of himself and several other Oscar attendees’ reactions to the announcement and would post the following explanation as to why he looked as frustrated as he did on Instagram.
You can literally see my wheels spinnin' on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture. Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, "NO IT'S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!" as he walked up onto the stage. When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, "What the f*cks he doing?". She grabbed my arm and said, "Oh my God, they made a mistake". The rest was history. In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge... I give La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award. Thankfully, Jordan gave us the clarity we needed, because as much as I love and adore Meryl, I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue. No business like show business. #Oscars #ThatLook #MattDamonWasReadyToGoBourne #IWasReadyToGoHobbs #LetsDoThis
In case you didn’t know...
Towards the end of the Oscars, the nominees for Best Picture were reintroduced to the viewers to remind everyone who qualified. An Oscar producer announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture, but he came back to correct his decision and announced Moonlight as the best picture.
La La Land is an American musical romantic comedy-drama adapted from Damien Chazelle’s screenplay. The film starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and grossed $369.5 million at the Box Office with a $30 million-dollar budget.
Moonlight is a drama film based on an unpublished play entitled In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. The film grossed $26.4 million against a $1.5 million-dollar budget.
The heart of the matter
The Rock must’ve truly enjoyed the film and believed that Moonlight was the only one worthy of the award to consider going up to the stage to exclaim that the film was the true Best Picture. Luckily, the producer corrected his mistake or he might have felt the wrath of the People’s Champion.
What’s next?
The Oscars have come and gone, but there will be plenty of awards shows for The Rock to potentially get physical with some of the show’s producers. Maybe we’ll see something at the next award show he attends.
Sportskeeda’s take
On one hand, it’s cool that The Rock didn’t try to barge his way onto the stage. On the other hand, how cool would it have been to see a Rock Bottom at the Oscars?
Tweet speak
The Rock also took to twitter to talk about the Oscars and his view of the event and the fiasco:
Good thing u didn't hit the stage. I might've tripped over Streep and gone down like brown bricks. #ThankUAdrenalinehttps://t.co/qHWbjAeBk5— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2017
Thx Jen! Yes amazing historic image captured by @AlSeibPhoto. Check out my silly post making sense of the crazy moment. Great shot buddy! https://t.co/pk8UwfX9Hi— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2017
Thank you JC. Honored to be nominated and part of the animated family. #Culture #FollowYourHeart #Moana https://t.co/outcr5lnmM— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 26, 2017
Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com