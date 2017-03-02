WWE News: The Rock says he was ready to take down an Oscar producer following Best Picture botch

How close was The Rock to hitting a Rock Bottom?

Why did The Rock almost layeth the SmackDown?

What’s the story?

WWE Legend The Rock took to Instagram to explain his flustered look during the Oscar botch for the announcement of Best Picture. The Rock uploaded a picture of himself and several other Oscar attendees’ reactions to the announcement and would post the following explanation as to why he looked as frustrated as he did on Instagram.

In case you didn’t know...

Towards the end of the Oscars, the nominees for Best Picture were reintroduced to the viewers to remind everyone who qualified. An Oscar producer announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture, but he came back to correct his decision and announced Moonlight as the best picture.

La La Land is an American musical romantic comedy-drama adapted from Damien Chazelle’s screenplay. The film starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and grossed $369.5 million at the Box Office with a $30 million-dollar budget.

Moonlight is a drama film based on an unpublished play entitled In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. The film grossed $26.4 million against a $1.5 million-dollar budget.

The heart of the matter

The Rock must’ve truly enjoyed the film and believed that Moonlight was the only one worthy of the award to consider going up to the stage to exclaim that the film was the true Best Picture. Luckily, the producer corrected his mistake or he might have felt the wrath of the People’s Champion.

What’s next?

The Oscars have come and gone, but there will be plenty of awards shows for The Rock to potentially get physical with some of the show’s producers. Maybe we’ll see something at the next award show he attends.

Sportskeeda’s take

On one hand, it’s cool that The Rock didn’t try to barge his way onto the stage. On the other hand, how cool would it have been to see a Rock Bottom at the Oscars?

Tweet speak

The Rock also took to twitter to talk about the Oscars and his view of the event and the fiasco:

Good thing u didn't hit the stage. I might've tripped over Streep and gone down like brown bricks. #ThankUAdrenalinehttps://t.co/qHWbjAeBk5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2017

Thx Jen! Yes amazing historic image captured by @AlSeibPhoto. Check out my silly post making sense of the crazy moment. Great shot buddy! https://t.co/pk8UwfX9Hi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2017

