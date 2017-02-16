WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship next week

Naomi was seen sporting a knee brace in this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

by Suyash Maheshwari

Naomi will defend her title for the first time next week!

What’s the story?

During the latest edition of SmackDown Live former Champion Alexa Bliss gave the newly crowned Champion Naomi an ultimatum to either face her next week for the Women’s title or forfeit the belt. Naomi who was injured after her Elimination Chamber match with Bliss was seen sporting a knee brace and claimed that she hurt herself during the grueling encounter on Sunday.

.@AlexaBliss_WWE gives @NaomiWWE ONE WEEK to either forfeit the Women's Title due to injury, or face her in her owed rematch! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/muSJF2h69R — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE Universe felt the glow as Naomi created history by winning her first Smackdown Women's Title at Elimination Chamber. She defeated Alexa Bliss with a perfectly executed Split-Legged Moonsault as the ‘ You deserve it’ chants filled the Pheonix arena.

The heart of the matter

In the latest edition of SmackDown Live, Naomi came out to address the WWE Universe for the first time since becoming the champion at Elimination Chamber.

She was spotted wearing a knee brace and told everyone in attendance that she injured herself during the match at the PPV. Alexa Bliss came out next and questioned the authenticity of Naomi’s injury.

She further intimated Naomi that she was going to evoke her rematch clause next week and is giving the Champ one week to either recover from the injury swiftly enough to face Bliss or forfeit her belt.

What’s next?

While the match has not been made official yet by the WWE, there is a good chance that the two women would reignite their feud in the weeks leading up to Wrestlemania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

Every great Champion needs an equally compelling opponent to legitimise their claim to the top. And Alexa Bliss is doing just that for Naomi. Kudos to Miss Bliss for her amazing heel work which has the fans invested in an otherwise substandard feud.