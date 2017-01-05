Bridgestone ties up with International Olympic Committee

by IANS News 05 Jan 2017, 18:52 IST

Tokyo, Jan 5 (IANS) Tyre and rubber major Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday announced expansion of the company's Olympic partnership activation rights.

Bridgestone will now be able to activate its partnership globally effective January 1, 2017 through to 2024 in association with the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games 2024.

Commenting on the development, Bridgestone Corporation CEO and Representative Executive Officer Masaaki Tsuya said in a release: "While we are proud of our initial successes, in reality we have only just begun to leverage this universal platform to engage our worldwide teammates and expand Bridgestone brand awareness in key markets around the globe.

"As a global company with founding roots and headquarters in Japan, there is an enormous opportunity with the next three Olympic Games being hosted in Asia. We look forward to reaching new winter sports fans worldwide, as well as continuing to explore new ways in which we can support the staging of the Games and its athletes - which is paramount to our partnership," he added.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: " As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, Bridgestone already has demonstrated its support for the Olympic Movement and the Olympic values. We are excited to be partnering with Bridgestone on a global basis, and look forward to continue working closely with them to bring the Olympic spirit to life for athletes, fans and communities around the world through to 2024."

--IANS

